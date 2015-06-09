Lindsay Brauner

Lindsay is thrilled to be reporting in beautiful Missoula for ABC Fox Montana. She is originally from California, where she attended college at the University of California, Berkeley. Now, she can't wait to cover all of the incredible news in Missoula, as well as the Griz sports teams of all kinds. A lifelong basketball player, she has said that the only thing in her game that could use some work is her windmill dunk, which she is still in the process of perfecting.

Lindsay has previously worked at KCRA 3 in Sacramento, where she was a high school sports reporter, and interned at CBS Sports Network. She also writes longform pieces for SB Nation, and is the men's basketball writer at Cal Rivals. She specializes in longform pieces for both print and TV.

Lindsay loves to hear input and ideas from the community, and encourages you to reach out to her. You can find her on Facebook and Twitter.