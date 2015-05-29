The Missoula Food Bank Gets a New Home - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Missoula Food Bank Gets a New Home

Posted: Updated:
Long lines and cramped quarters may soon be a thing of the past for the Missoula food bank and all who use it.  The Food Bank purchased a parcel of land in Missoula for the new location for what will be the new food bank. The 1.1 acre site is on the corner of Catlin and Wyoming Streets. The Food Bank reports that it simply outgrew its current space on Third Street West. The Food Bank also plans to expand partnerships and programs that address the root causes of hunger. The project made possible, in part, due to a gift of 50-thousand dollars from the Gallagher western Montana foundation.
