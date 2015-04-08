Day Two of Adam Hatfield Murder Trial

Day two of the Hatfield cold case murder trial continued on April 7 with testimony from the prosecution's witness list. 24-year old Adam Hatfield is accused of killing his father Matt Hatfield in 2008 by striking him on the head with a baseball bat.

Jurors heard from Adam Hatfield himself. They watched a 2-hour interrogation tape in which the defendant admitted he did not have the best relationship with his dad.

Hatfield said, "We were being civil to each other but both me and my parents don't really get along."

The defendant's aunt Delayna Doleshal took the stand today. Despite living in Alaska, she was the first to alert police that her brother matt Hatfield appeared to be missing.

"Matt wasn't answering the phone and where was he. And then I got a call from my oldest brother Charles who said he had called down there and the last three times he called Matt hadn't answered the phone either," said Doleshal.

Doleshal said she knew something was wrong when her brother didn't return anybody's phone calls. "It just seemed unusual because we'd been talking regularly and now he wasn't talking at all."

Jurors also heard from several law enforcement officers who participated in the investigation. Some of the testimony described what police found inside the victim's cabin when searching for clues.

One of the prosecuting attorney asked Butte police officer Kyle Barsness, "Did you see any red staining on the walls?" Barsness responded, “Yes, a large amount of red staining on the wall." The attorney further questioned, "And did you see this red staining anywhere else?" "On the ceiling and it was on several items that were inside the cabin," replied Barsness.

Also taking the stand was sheriff Ed Lester who at the time of the disappearance was the lead detective assigned to the missing person's case. Lester said from the beginning he knew their focus should have been on Matt's son Adam. "Matt Hatfield was missing and as far as I could determine it sounded like Adam Hatfield was the most logical person to speak to."

The jurors were told during jury instructions they would only get to see the interrogation interview video once during the trial. They were instructed to pay close attention because they would not get to view it again during deliberations.