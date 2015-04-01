Training Tip: Teaching Your Pooch to Wait at the Door

Not only is it a polite behavior for your dog to learn, but it's also for its safety, according to animal experts. That is teaching your dog to wait at the door.

Jean Biggins at the Humane Society of Western Montana and Opal teach us this important training tip.

"With Opal, I approach the door. I put myself between her and the door, because if I don't, she's just going to stare and the door and not even notice me, and then I just wait for her to do anything that's polite and not just push through the door. So, maybe, she'll look at me, maybe she'll step back from the door," Biggins said.

"One last time, I put myself between her and door. I ask her to sit, because she already knows that skill. I ask her to wait. Then, once she checks back in with me, she's sitting still, I ask her to wait, she can go through the door."

In addition, Biggins said, "When I'm practicing and the dog tries to burst through the door, jump through my legs, or anything like that, I'm simply going to block them, I'm going to shut the door. I'm not going to let them pass. That way they will learn that if they do that, they won't get to go outside. But if they sit, they do get to go outside."

Opal is a one-year-old Hound-mix looking for a loving home.

If you would like to adopt her, or have questions about training your pooch, call the Help Line at: (406) 549-9295.