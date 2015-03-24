Training Tip: How to Trim Your Pet's Claws

What animal wouldn't love a nice mani-pedi?

Actually, most people with cats would tell you that it's a lot more pleasant for humans, than their pets.

So, the Humane Society of Western Montana is here to give you this week's pet tip on how to make trimming claws a less stressful event for both of you.

<"Hi, I'm Jean, here at the Humane Society of Western Montana. And today I have John, one of our animal care specialists joining me. And our cat is O'Malley, a six month old short haired cat looking for a loving home. Today we're going to talk about how to trim your cat's claws. So, this is easiest to do with two people… one person to securely hold the cat; the second person to trim the nails. You do want to use a nail trimmer specific to cats. You can find that at your local pet store. And then, cats have retractable claws. So, you are going to want to gently press the paw to extend the claw. When you look at a cat's claw, you will see a pink part and a clear part. You are going to want to cut that very, clear, thin part at the tip. Don't cut the pink part or your cat will bleed a lot. In order to make it a low-stress experience, you'll want to offer your cat some canned food or some treats or some catnip if they like it… something really good that they can enjoy while you're handling their paws. And then when you trim the nails you are going to take off that little, bitty end. Once you get good at it you can do it very quickly. And I just go one paw at a time… one claw at a time. John can pet the cat, keep him occupied, keep him happy. He's not too stressed out about any of it. So, with a little bit of patience, some treats, you can very easily trim your cat's nails, keep them nice and short, so you don't get scratched and your furniture doesn't get snagged. If you have issues trimming your cat's claws, please contact the behavior help line. It's a free service that would be happy to discuss some suggestions. That number is 549-9295. Or you can email behavior@myhswm.org.">

Again, that was Jean Biggins with the Humane Society of Western Montana. And that behavior help-line is 549-9295. ###