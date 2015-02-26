AMR: A Behind the Scenes Look

American Medical Response in some parts of the state report a spike in emergency calls over the years.

Bozeman based AMR received just over 5,000 calls in 2014, well over half of which required medical transport.

AMR is the largest private ambulance service provider in the country, and their shifts are anything but nine to five.

"There are shifts where we run consistently through fulls days, says Bozeman Paramedic, Adam Whiteley. "It just depends on what's happening, what the weathers like, and if its flu season, that can increase our call volume."

The Bozeman-based first responders rely on a range of tools to get to scenes within city limits within eight minutes or less, a requirement imposed by city municipal codes.

In 2014 alone, American Medical Response transported more than 4 million patients across 2,100 communities nationwide.