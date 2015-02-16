Training Tip: Basics Training Techniques for Your Pooch

Some will tell you that clear communication is the key to building a strong relationship with people. When training your pet, you might want to think the same way. Trainer Jean Biggins from the Humane Society of Western Montana and Sunny, a one-year-old Shar pei-Lab mix demonstrate basic tips for training your pet.

"When I ask Sunny to do something, there's going to be three parts to the skill. I'm going to prompt her. I'm going to give her the clue, even if it's a hand signal or the word 'sit,' I'm going to tell her that she does the right thing. I'm going to use the word 'good.' And then I'm going to reward her for doing the behavior. I'm going to give her a treat," Biggins explained.

Biggins says that the timing of telling Sunny 'good' is really important. She adds that it should be said the instant Sunny does what she is told.

The Humane Society is in favor of reward-based training, like using treats or doing fun activities if a skill is mastered.

If you have a question about training your pet, call the Humane Society of Western Montana's Help Line at: (406) 549-9295.