Training Tip: Getting Your Pet Comfortable to Ride in a Pet Carrier

Many pets, cats in particular, get anxious when riding in carriers. Jean Biggins with the Humane Society of Western Montana and Aubrey, a 5-year-old feline, show us how to make riding in a carrier comfortable.

"I suggest actually leaving the carrier out for a week or two, putting some nice, soft bed in it, putting some cat nip in it, or even some cat nip spray," Biggins said. "Make it a really appealing case for your kitty, but don't force her in there. After awhile, your cat is likely to check it out."

Biggins says that the next step is to lure your cat into the space using treats, food, or cat nip.

"Right now, it's all on her own terms right now."

While Aubrey didn't want to go in the carrier immediately, Biggins adds that you would just repeat the process, putting the treats or food dish further into the carrier.

"In a few days, she will be happy to go in there, and you can even shut the door behind her, maybe give her a few treats to enjoy and it's really a 'no stress' experience. Your cat may even hang out in there, and the next time you have to go to the vet, it won't be such a hassle to get your kitty crated up and ready to go."

If you have a question about training your pet, feel free to call the Humane Society of Western Montana Help Line at: (406) 549-9295