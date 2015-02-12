Bozeman Stingers Bring Excitement to the Ice

When hockey players give up their pursuit of playing professionally, their love for the game doesn't just stop.

So they might find themselves playing for teams like the Bozeman Stingers.

"The Bozeman Stingers are a senior-A hockey team,” said forward Justin Cook. “They compete in the Senior-A division of USA Hockey. We're kind of an elite level of hockey players, a lot of college experience, semi-pro experience, and a lot of advance junior experience."

The Stingers are in the midst of their second year of play.

They play full contact hockey in what's known as the Black Diamond league, that consists of teams from Bozeman, Park City, Jackson Hole, and Sun Valley, Idaho.

"It's quite competitive,” Cook said. “It's very good hockey. It's probably the most competitive hockey being played in Montana, Wyoming, and part of Idaho. So it's very good."

Recently, the Stingers became a non-profit organization.

Along with putting the puck in the net, one of their top goals is to help grow the sport in Bozeman and the state.

"It's been very good,” said Cook. “We've had some great turnouts. We played Sun Valley a few weeks ago and had over 300 fans at the game. It's been the best hockey that Bozeman has seen in quite a few years."

This weekend the Stingers host Jackson Hole on Friday and Saturday night at the Haynes Pavilion.

It's another chance for fans to watch some of the best hockey in Montana.

"Playing for the Stingers is a blast,” said forward Brendan Elkins. “The guys are great, it's a great group of guys. We're just all here to have fun.'