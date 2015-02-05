Five Sentinel Student Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

At Sentinel High School earlier today, there were five athletes who signed their letters of intent…including future Bobcat Defensive lineman Byron Rollins…but football wasn't the only sport included, as Adam Mickelson signed to play soccer for UC-Davis.

“It's actually a huge opportunity. D1 has always been the goal for me, and the fact I get to do it is great,”

Andrea Schmidt signed her letter of intent to swim for Northern Arizona.

“I'm just ready, I'm ready to sign the papers, and I've been talking with the coaches and team a little. It's finally here,”

Schmidt says choosing to go to Flagstaff was easy.

“The town is great, the school has what I'm looking for in terms of academics, I'm hoping to go into physical therapy, and they have a great PT program, and the team was great, and so was the coach Andy Johns,”

For Mickelson, he'll rest easier after a whirlwind that was recruiting, and with the Aggies, it all started with him emailing the coach.

“I ended up going to their camp a week later, and a couple weeks later they called me back and wanted me. I looked at other schools, but it's just nice to finally be over with it,”

The Bobcats and the Grizzlies weren't the only ones to get some top tier recruits, as Connor McKillop will join UM-Western's football team.

“I think I knew after the second visit. It was really comfortable, I loved the atmosphere, there isn't too much pressure having to worry about other schools, I just loved Western so it didn't take too long to chose,”

Also headed to the Frontier Conference is Jackson King, whose headed to the Mining City

“It shows all of the hard work we've put in has paid off. Me and Connor have been on the same football team since the 7th grade, and now we'll be on the opposite side of the ball and it's going to be pretty fun,”