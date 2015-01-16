Training Tip: Walking Your Pet on a Leash

Any pet owner knows an excited pooch is difficult to walk on a leash.

In this training tip, Jean Biggins from the Humane Society of Western Montana and Haskle, which is an eight-month-old Shepherd Hound-mix, show us how to loose-leash walk.

"When we're teaching the dog to walk politely on a leash, we're teaching the dog to walk politely with us, and then a tight leash means 'stop' and 'change direction,'" Biggins instructed.

"So I begin by getting my dog's attention, and I reward him for paying attention with a 'good' and then a treat,"

"At first, this might mean a lot of stopping, changing direction, and then rewarding when your dog focuses back on you," Biggins said. "But pretty quickly your dog will figure out that when they pull, they don't get to go where they want and when they focus on you and keep that leash nice and loose, they get to keep going.

If you have a question about how to train your pooch, feel free to contact the Humane Society of Western Montana's Help Line. That number is: (406) 549-9295.