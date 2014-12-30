Training Tip: Teaching Your Pet to Lay Down Using a Lure

Teaching your dog to lie down can be a difficult task to manage for any pet parent.

In this Training Tip, Jean Biggins from the Humane Society of Western Montana with the help of Maverick, an eight-month-old Lab-mix, show you how to teach your dog to lay down using a lure.

"There's two ways you can lure your dog into a down. The first is to start with a sit, and put a treat right to their nose and very slowly lead them to the ground," Biggins said.

"You can see that he's not moving his front paws out, and I need him to move his front paws out in order to put his elbows out and really go into a down. So I just slowly encourage him one way or another. If his butt pops up, we just start over."

After several attempts, Maverick lays down.

"Now that he finally did it, I just give him several treats in a row, trying to make a big impression that that's the task I wanted him to do," Biggins added. "And with some patient's and trouble-shooting, that's how you can teach your dog to lie down using a lure."

If you have a question about training your pet, feel free to call the Humane Society of Western Montana Help Line at: (406) 549-9295.