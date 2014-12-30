Training Tip: Making Meal Time Fun with Food Toys

Meal time: Let's be honest. It's your pet's favorite time of the day. In this Training Tip, Jean Biggins from the Humane Society of Western Montana and Gunner, which is a three-year-old Weimaraner, Hound-mix, show us how to make meal time more fun with food toys.

"Gunner's favorite is this squirrel-dude," Biggins said. "It's a Kong stuffed with peanut butter. He picked that out, but there's all sorts of different options and you can stuff them with peanut butter, treats, your dogs Kibble, canned food, really, the list goes on and on. You can then freeze these treats and keep your dogs busy."

"There are also plenty of food toys that you can use with your dogs meals," she added. "Little puzzle toys."

Biggins said that all of these items are available for purchase at the Humane Society of Western Montana in Missoula.

"Meal time is often your dogs favorite time of the day, so you might as well make it last longer, make it more enriching, make it more fun. And it's also a great way to slow down those fast eaters that gulp their food really quickly."

If you have a question about training your pet, feel free to call the Humane Society of Western Montana Help Line at: (406) 549-9295.