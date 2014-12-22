Stefanie Ponte

Stefanie has lived in a dozen places, mostly unintentionally and short lived. She is passionately curious, and journalism seemed to be the best fit for her natural inclination to stick her nose where it doesn't belong.

In some ways, she's an overachiever, attaining her undergraduate degree early and pursuing a Masters in Political Science from the University of Cincinnati. She focused on Latin American welfare programs, and shortly after, moved to Calgary to pursue the technical skills to become a reporter.

Stefanie joined the ABC/Fox Montana team late in the summer of 2014, and hopes to brave, if not conquer, the Helena cold that everyone talks about…but then again, she's got experience from her Calgary days.

If you have a story idea, or any questions don't hesitate to email her directly at sponte@kfbb.com