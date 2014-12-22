Tim's love for journalism began in grade school. While most kids were watching cartoons, Tim was watching the news. He learned about the power of journalism and its ability to give a ‘voice to the voiceless.' When Tim is reporting he is constantly asking himself ‘what's happening now, what's next and how will this impact his viewers?'

Tim has a degree in Journalism and Media Production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University (Go Cougs!). In college, he was a part of a team that launched a LIVE morning show called “Wake Up Wazzu.” He also interned at the CBS Denver and was 1 of 10 students selected from across the county to participate in a week long fellowship at CBS Phoenix and the Walter Cronkite School of Communication. Recently, Tim was nominated for an Emmy from the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

During his time at WSU he was actively involved in and out of the classroom. He was president of Phi Gamma Delta and then president of the Interfraternity Council. In 2012, Tim was recognized with the Washington State University President's Award which recognizes the top 1% of the total student population.

Tim has a passion for serving, storytelling, and making new connections. In his free time you will find him spending time outdoors, trying new restaurants, and collecting bow ties.

Tim is always looking for a story to tell, connect with him on Twitter @TimPhamKFBB or by e-mail tpham@kfbb.com.