Scott Beadle

Scott is a Billings native. He graduated from West High School and got his B.A. from Wheaton College in the west suburbs of Chicago. He misses the pizza, but not the traffic.

Scott returned to KULR-8 in the summer of 2012. He previously worked in our newsroom as a reporter, then spent several years outside the news business, including a stint with the U.S. Census Bureau.

A few of Scott's interests away from the office? Hockey. Cooking. Day trips to Red Lodge. Epic/adventure movies. Photography. Campfires. And exploring faraway and exotic places, like riding across an ancient lava field on an Icelandic horse.

Send Scott an email with your story ideas, or just to say hello.