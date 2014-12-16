Training Tip: Preventing Your Pet from Jumping Up

It can be a pet parent's worst nightmare: your pet unexpectedly jumps up on a guest, startling or scaring them.

Jean Biggins from the Humane Society of Western Montana and Sadie, a two-year-old Lab mix, give us some tips on how to prevent this in this week's Training Tip.

"Sometimes, when Sadie is really excited to see someone, she jumps up. When she starts playing, she jumps up," Biggins exclaimed.

"And so, there are a lot of different theories as what to do in that situation. You may have heard to knee your dog in the chest. That is something that will actually hurt them. Instead, what I suggest, is to actually turn away, because all they want is attention, and as soon as all four are on the floor, go back and give them attention."

Biggins added, "Dogs really understand, 'Oops, I did something wrong. Now you're ignoring me.' This makes it clear to them that they did something that you didn't like, and then you can reward them with praise, attention, play, treats."

If you have a question about training your pet, feel free to call the Humane Society of Western Montana's Help Line at: (406) 549-9295.