The 17th annual "Great UM Christmas Cookie Cook-Off took place at the university Monday afternoon.

I got in on the cookie-baking action, taking just a small amount of their 800 pounds of cookie dough! After rolling it and cutting shapes, the UM kitchen baked it and then it was up to us to decorate. 300 dozen cookies were baked and decorated by dozens of community members of who came out to participate. Tons of multicolored sprinkles and buckets of frosting adorned each table.

There were so many ways to decorate, though I learned through experience that it takes a very steady hand and patience. When you're done with your edible masterpieces, you can donate as much of your batch as you pleased to the 16 different charities the event was created for. Local youth homes and non-profits around the community all benefited from this Christmas themed baking session.