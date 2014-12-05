David Winter comes to Montana from California. He has fallen in love with the Big Sky.

David has become very involved in the community as Cub Master for Pack 4104 and Head Coach for the Little League Washington Nationals.

He grew up in the small town of Tiburon, just north of San Francisco. David moved to Southern California to go to San Diego State University, where he graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.

He began his broadcasting career at KTVN in Reno, Nevada, then skipped across the country working as an anchor and reporter for network affiliates in Texas, Illinois and Michigan… finally ending up at his KNTV in the San Francisco Bay Area.

David has won numerous journalism awards, including investigative and spot news coverage from the Associated Press and the National Association of Broadcasters.

David believes strongly in the responsibility of journalists to act as the Fourth Estate… watching that those in power act responsibly, and those they serve are heard. He believes journalists should report with a big heart and a small margin of error. Accuracy and compassion are paramount.

Skiing, sailing and golfing are his guilty pleasures. But David's biggest passion is his family - - wife, Judea - - sons, Max and Alex - - and dogs Sam and Bonnie.

If you have a story idea or news tip for David, please email him at: david.winter@abcfoxmontana.com.