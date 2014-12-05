Training Tip: House Training Your Pet in the Cold, Winter Months

When the snow flies and the temperatures get cold, our dogs experience lapses in their house training.

Trainer Jean Biggins from the Humane Society of Western Montana and Junie explain to us how to move forward with the training.

"The first tip I suggest, is going outside with your dog again and giving them a treat again for going outside. If your dog pees inside, they get relief. If your dog goes outside, they get relief. Where does the motivation to go outside and go to the bathroom? It comes from you in the form of treats. So go out with them, treat them with a little bit of food. Just give them that extra bit of motivation to go outside in the winter."

By going out with them, Biggins says, you can be sure to let them in as soon as they are done.

"This is going to encourage your dog to go to the bathroom quickly once they are outside, as well as teach them, the sooner they go, the sooner they get to come back inside."

One last trick: take some straw and create a path to where your dog goes to the bathroom. If the snow gets deep, shovel it out.

"By having it shoveled out will help make it easier for them to do what they need to do."

Junie is a two-year-old Australian cattle-dog mix. If you would like to adopt her, or if you have a question about training your pet, call the Humane Society Help Line: at (406) 549-9295.