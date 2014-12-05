Training Tip: Keeping Your Pet Warm and Safe in the Winter

As our temperatures drop and the snow starts to fall, not only do we need to keep ourselves warm and safe in the winter, but we can not neglect our pets.

Jean Biggins with the Humane Society of Western Montana and Buddha bring us some easy-to-remember tips for keeping your four-legged friend cozy in the cold.

"One thing that is really useful this time of year, especially for a fine-coated dog, like Buddha, is a coat or some booties," Biggins said. "You do want to make sure that it fits your dog well and is easy to put on and take off."

When it comes to taking your dog out for a walking, Biggins adds that it's really important to pay attention to their paws.

"Check their paws periodically. Make sure they don't have any snowballs in their paws. Make sure they don't have any cuts from the ice. You can actually use petroleum jelly if you are going on a long walk to help prevent that snow from getting packed in there."

Once you get back inside, she says to make sure to wipe down their paws, their legs and even their belly.

"You want to make sure to wipe off any chemicals that might have kicked up on to their fur. You don't want them to lick those things off."

Finally, Biggins says, if you do have pets that must stay outside, make sure that they do have places to hide.

"A small dog house with some hay or pine shavings out of the wind so their own body heat will keep them warm a little bit," she advised.

Another tip: cats and other small animals may hide under the hood of a car to keep warm. Before starting your engine in the winter, give a tap to the hood a few times to make sure no animals are under the hood of your car.