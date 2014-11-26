Nina is excited to begin her professional journalism career as the Bozeman/Butte morning reporter for Wake Up Montana. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but calls herself a Montanan because she moved to West Yellowstone at a young age. In West Yellowstone, she helped her family run a resort on Hebgen Lake and was able to grow up in a town where everyone knows your name. Nina moved from West Yellowstone, where she graduated with 18 people, to Missoula where she attended the University of Montana.

Nina graduated the University of Montana in May 2014 and received a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism, minoring in Communications. While attending U of M, Nina reported, anchored and produced the school's weekly newscast called UM News. For this work, she received four Northwest Chapter National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmys; three team awards and one individual award.

In the summer of 2014, Nina interned for ABC Fox Montana in Missoula and she liked interning there so much, when she had a job opportunity with them she jumped on board.

During her free time, Nina enjoys socializing with friends, whether that be water skiing on Hebgen Lake or snowboarding at Big Sky. She also likes watching NBA basketball. If you would have asked her a few months ago who her favorite team was she would have told you the Miami Heat. However, with the move of LeBron James, she is taking her loyalty back to Cleveland, Ohio.

Nina is thankful to be with such a great group of journalists and can't wait to Wake Up Montana starting in December. Nina is always on the lookout for a new story so email her at nina.sveinson@abcfoxmontana.com with any ideas.