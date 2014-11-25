Butte Police Testing Out Body Cams

Equipping police officers with body cams has not been a priority of the Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement, but that has changed in light of the events in Ferguson. The Butte-Silver Bow police department says it will be purchasing body cams for its officers to wear while on patrol.

Sheriff Ed Lester says the time has come for body cams be a part of an officers uniform and the department is testing out two different cameras to see which best suits their needs.

"We're going to try those camera out, see how the information storage is because that's something that people don't think about. It's nice to have a video of an accident or fist fight or altercation or an argument because it eliminates a lot of the questions but all of that information has to be stored," said Lester.

Sheriff Lester says through his research, data storage is a problem other departments are having as well as making sure the data cannot be altered.

The Butte-Silver Bow department has already received some private donations to go towards purchasing the body cams which range from $300 to $800 each.