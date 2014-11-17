Training Tip: Teaching Your Dog How to Shake Off It's Muddy Paws

It is that time of year when the wet, snowy weather creates muddy conditions. In this week's Training Tip from the Humane Society of Western Montana, Trainer Jean Biggins and Buddha, a six-year-old Pitbull mix, demonstrate a useful skill that will help us wipe our pet's muddy paws, and that skill is shake.

"I have some treats here, in my hand, in case you couldn't tell, and the instance that Buddha paws my hand, I 'click' and I give him a treat," Biggins said. "All that licking and nudging of my hand that he does, I just ignore. I want him to realize that pawing my hand will get him what we wants."

Dogs will often be right or left-handed, Biggins goes on to say. Moving your hand closer to one paw over the other can help to encourage them to shake.

"Then, after your dog starts to consistently paw your hand when there are treats in it, you would avoid having treats in your hand," Biggins added. "And once your dog will consistently paw your hand when there are not treats in it, you can offer the same hand in a closed fist without treats. Once he paws that a couple of times, you can just offer a flat hand signal.

Buddha just had knee surgery, thanks to a generous donation. But he is looking for a family to help him heal and love. If you would like to adopt Buddha or have a question about training your pooch you can find more information by calling the Help Line at: (406) 549-9295.