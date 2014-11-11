Kalispell Man on Probation for Assaulting an Officer

A Kalispell man, on probation for assaulting a Flathead County Sheriff's Deputy in September of last year, is now charged with punching another officer of the law.

25-year-old Caleb Buzzell faces a felony assault on a peace officer charge, for punching Whitefish Police Chief Bill Dial on Halloween night and breaking his nose.

Dial says he responded to a report of a drunk man. He asked Buzzell if he needed a ride home and Buzzell became belligerent and punched him. Buzzell is jailed in Kalispell and is to be arraigned on Thursday.

