Training Tip: Using 'Clicker Training' to Overcome Fears

Trimming your dog's nails is part of maintaining proper hygiene for your pet. But for some of our four-legged friends, it may be a stressful experience.

Trainer Jean Biggins at the Humane Society of Western Montana and Duke, a 6-year-old pit bull mix, demonstrated how to use a 'clicker' to help a dog who is nervous about having its nails trimmed.

"When we started earlier today, Duke would actually run from me at the sight of the nail trimmer," Biggins said. "I would just pull them out of my pocket and he would run away."

"So the very first step is I 'clicked' him for being here and laying near the nail trimmer without showing any signs of fear," Biggins added.

When you're using a clicker to help your dog overcome any fear, you want to expose them to it at such a low level that it doesn't cause them fear. Then, reward that behavior.

"And it takes a lot of repetition of clicking and touching and clicking and touching."

Biggins said that you add additional steps to finally get your dog used to what it may have once been fearful of, in this case, touching the nail trimmer to your dog's paw.

"Do it at his pace, and instead of it being a stressful experience, it's be no big deal, really quite pleasant."

if you have questions about training your pet, feel free to call they Help Line at (406) 549-9295.