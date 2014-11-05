Tentative Trial Month Set for Rape Suspect Kyle Kokot

Former Lone Peak girl's basketball coach, Kyle Kokot, appeared before Judge John Brown in Gallatin County District Court this morning.Judge Brown has not settled on a trial date for Kokot, who is charged with two counts of rape, but is holding the week of Monday June 15th and the week of Monday June 22nd open for Kokot's trial period.

The 22-year old's defense attorney requested an earlier trial month of either March or April, but Gallatin County attorney, Marty Lambert, says the prosecution needs time to fully gather and document accounts of all potential victims in the case.

According to court documents, Kokot engaged in sexual intercourse with two of his former players, both of which were under 18-years-old.



Kokot's next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 25th.