Training Tip: How to Teach Your Pooch to Stay

When training your pooch, first comes 'sit,' then comes 'stay.'

But for some pet owners, this can be a trick more than a treat to teach your pet.

Jean Biggins with the Humane Society of Western Montana and Peaches, a one-year-old German Shepard mix, demonstrate how to teach your dog 'stay.'

"There's a couple different parts to it," Biggins said. "There's the cue, which could be a hand single, which could be a word. Then, there's her doing the skill, and then there's me telling her the skill is done, releasing her after the fact. And that part is just as important as me telling her to stay. When I release a dog, I use the word 'okay.' "

Biggins added, "I really want to work on stay for time. So standing toe-to-toe, my goal is to get her to hold a 30-second pose, right like this."

If you have questions about training your pet, feel free to call the Humane Society Help Line at: (406) 549-9295.