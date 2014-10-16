Training Tip: Relieving Your Pet's Stress

Health experts for years have touted that owning a pet, like a dog or a cat, can help relieve stress for you and your family.

But what do you do when your furry friend is stressed or anxious?

Rocko, a 7-and-a-half-year-old American Bulldog mix, is modeling one stress-relief tool called a thundershirt.

"A thundershirt is certainly thought of for dogs who are afraid of thunder or fireworks, but it can be used for any sort of anxiety issues," said Humane Society of Western Montana Trainer Jean Biggins. "Rocko is a little bit stressed living here, at the shelter, and that thundershirt, that little bit of compression really helps him relax."

Biggins add that there are a variety of products, tools and toys available on the market that you can use to relieve your pet's stress.

If you have any questions about these products, you can always call our Behavior Help Line. This is a free service and that number is (406) 549-9295.

To find additional training tips, and to find out how you can bring an animal like Rocko home, contact the Humane Society of Western Montana.