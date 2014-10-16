Training Tip: Teaching Your Dog to Bark on Cue

All dogs bark, but excessive barking can create problems in your home and your neighborhood.

One way to train your pooch to stop compulsive barking is to teach them to bark on cue, as Jean Biggins from the Humane Society of Western Montana shows us in this week's Training Tip.

"He barks at you, which is called 'demand barking.' And he's barking at you because that's means the dog wants something from you. Maybe they want you to throw the ball, or something like that," said Biggins. "A great solution to demand barking is to actually teach your dog to bark on cue and then teach them to hush on cue."

If you have questions about training your pet, feel free to call the Humane Society Help Line at (406) 549-9295 or contact the Humane Society of Western Montana.