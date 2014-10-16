Training Tip: Teaching Your Dog to Come When Called

This week, Trainer Jean Biggins from the Humane Society of Western Montana teaches us an important pet-saving skill: how to teach your dog to come when called.

"Having a reliable re-call is an important skill if you like to hike with your dog off-leash," said Biggins. "One of the most important things to getting your dog to come when called is to get them to respond to their name. So, when Freya looked away, I called her name."

Biggins adds that If your dog doesn't look at you, they won't come, and chances are they won't respond.

"I toss a treat for Freya to fetch. And to get her to come back, I say, 'Freya, come,' and I use my body language to get her to come."

If you have questions about training your pet, feel free to contact the Humane Society of Western Montana.