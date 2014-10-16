Training Tip: Teaching Your Dog to Come When Called - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Training Tip: Teaching Your Dog to Come When Called

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

This week, Trainer Jean Biggins from the Humane Society of Western Montana teaches us an important pet-saving skill: how to teach your dog to come when called.

"Having a reliable re-call is an important skill if you like to hike with your dog off-leash," said Biggins. "One of the most important things to getting your dog to come when called is to get them to respond to their name. So, when Freya looked away, I called her name."

Biggins adds that If your dog doesn't look at you, they won't come, and chances are they won't respond.

"I toss a treat for Freya to fetch. And to get her to come back, I say, 'Freya, come,' and I use my body language to get her to come."

If you have questions about training your pet, feel free to contact the Humane Society of Western Montana.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.