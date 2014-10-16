Training Tip: Using Toys to Train Your Pets

A dog's favorite toy can be a pet owner's favorite training tool.

Jean Biggins from the Humane Society of Western Montana in Missoula shows you how to use your pet's favorite toy to teach desirable behaviors, in this week's Training Tip.

"There's a couple of rules, when we play fetch. First, she has to sit before we throw the toy. And then she has to give it up to me politely," said Biggins. "She might need help, so I do have a treat I can give up as a trade. She gives it up politely and then I throw it again."

If you have a question, feel free to call the Humane Society's Help Line at (406) 549-9295.

More information can also be found on the Humane Society of Western Montana's website.