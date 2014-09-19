Gordon Reese Cabin Needs Host Volunteers

The Forest Service is looking for winter recreation enthusiasts to volunteer at the Gordon Reese Cabin at the Chief Joseph Cross Country Ski area this winter.

Volunteers are welcome to assist in maintaining this facility during the winter season. Each Tuesday and Friday reservations are set-aside for volunteers to help maintain the cabin and trailhead facilities during the day and stay overnight for free. It is not necessary for volunteers to stay at the cabin throughout the day. The Forest Service asks that you occasionally return to the warming hut to make sure the fire is going, hot and cold drinking water is available, and the cabin is clean and comfortable for visitors that are using the trails during the day.

Duties include: meeting and greeting the public; answering questions; shoveling snow from the paths that lead to the outhouses; clearing snow from the deck and doors; keeping the cabin and outhouses clean; restocking firewood to the main floor, keeping the fire going; and reporting problems to the Wisdom Ranger District office.

To volunteer at the Gordon Reese Cabin, contact Lori Stevenson, Mikal Reese or John Ericson at the Wisdom Ranger District office at (406) 689-3243 beginning Oct. 1, 2014.