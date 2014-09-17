Training Tip: 'Say Please' Training for Dogs

As a pet owner, are you looking to teach your pooch how to ask for every day objects, like treats or toys?

Trainer Jean Biggins at the Humane Society of Western in Missoula brings you the fundamentals of "Say Please Training."

" 'Say Please Training' is where you ask your dog to work for their everyday rewards," Biggins said. "So for instance, you might have them sit to go outside, get a treat, have a toy. So I simply ask my dog to sit and give them an every day reward."

Why do you want to train your dog sit or give eye contact to ask for things that they want?

"One, it helps to teach your dog to train for other things that they want, like a ball, a treat, or something else that they want," Biggins added. "It also teaches your dog to look to you for guidance and access to things that they want so they can develop impulse control."

If you would like to adopt Nadorie, a two-year-old pit bull mix, head to the Humane Society of Western Montana in Missoula.