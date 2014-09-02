Training Tip: What to Do When Your Cat Refuses to Use a Litter Box

If you own a cat, you most likely own a litter box.

Jean Biggins, a trainer at the Humane Society of Western Montana, discusses issues that pet owners may face with their litter boxes.

"There are a couple main reasons for litter box issues," Jean said. "The primary reason is actually a medical condition."

She turns to Angelica, an eight-year-old feline and adds, "Angelica wasn't using her box. She had an extremely painful urinary tract infection. Once that was cleared up she started using her box again and became a good cat. The other main causes for litter box problems are dislike of the box itself or its location."

She says, "If your cat is suddenly not using the litter box, have your vet check him out, assess your cleaning routine and the location of your box. Make sure its accessible, that the box shape and size will fit your cat and then start to look at other things like conflict with other pets or a new addition to the family."

You can also call the Humane Society of Western Montana's Help Line at: (406) 549-9295.