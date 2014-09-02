Training Tip: House-Training Your Pooch

Our friends at the Humane Society of Western Montana want you to know that they have a Help Line set up, if you have questions about the behavior or training of your dog or cat, too.

Today, Trainer Jean Biggins, with the Humane Society of Western Montana, answers one of the most commonly-asked questions: How to house train my pooch?

She breaks it down into four simple steps...

"One is to supervise them when they are loose," Biggins said. "Two is you want to confine them when you can't supervise them. Three is you want to give them a schedule so they know what to expect, and four, you want to reward them for going in the right place. Give them that treat right away after they eliminate outside."

If you have any questions about house-training your dog, or re-house-training your dog who may have forgotten their manners, you can call the Behavioral Help Line at the Humane Society of Western Montana at: (406) 549-9295.