Training Tip: Getting Fido to Wait for Food

Patience is a virtue. For pets, that can often mean being served a hearty dinner.

Trainer Jean Biggins at the Humane Society of Western Montana in Missoula demonstrates with Duke, a six-year-old Pit Bull, Great Dane mix, on how to get your pooch to sit and wait for its Kibble.

"I'm actually going to start with an empty dish, so it's not too hard for him to get," Jean said. "And as I lower the dish, if he reaches for it, I'm going to lift it back up. Notice, I did say 'okay' when he was allowed to get it."

Jean says that the next step would be to actually have Kibble in the dish and do the exact same exercise with his actual meal.

Duke is looking for the perfect family to provide him a loving home.

If you would like to give him that, the Humane Society of Western Montana has details on how to do so.