Nessa is excited to learn all there is to know about the Mining City as our Butte reporter. She made her way to the Big Sky State from the Golden State of California. She grew up in the beach town of Santa Cruz nestled between the Bay Area and the Monterey Bay. She tuned in to watching the news at age 12 in Jr. High following a current event assignment for school and never tuned out. That's when she fell in love with journalism. It was the movie Up Close & Personal that further inspired her to become a television reporter.

Nessa began her journalism career in Oakland at KTVU, the FOX affiliate for the Bay Area where she was an intern before being hired on as production assistant and fill-in associate producer for the morning news show. During her time at KTVU Nessa shadowed reporters out in the field where she strengthened her reporter skills. She also has experience working in a law office and enjoys tackling crime stories.

She earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism with a minor in psychology from San Jose State University. At SJSU Nessa anchored, reported and produced for the university's newscast Update News on KICU.

When she's not chasing down stories Nessa loves outdoor adventures, traveling, listening to live music, trying new recipes and making the trip back home to California to see friends, family and the ocean whenever possible. A self-proclaimed book nerd Nessa spends a lot of her spare time reading.

Nessa always likes a good news tip… if you have a story idea feel free to drop her an email at nessa.wright@cowlesmontana.com.