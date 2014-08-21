Meteorologist Adam Koslen is proud to provide your morning weather forecasts at KFBB. He first joined the KFBB family in June of 2007 and is thrilled to be back in the Big Sky Country. Adam loves the challenge of forecasting the complex weather of the Northern Rockies and Great Plains. He also reports news and feature stories. Adam is excited about being an active member of the Great Falls community and surrounding areas.

Adam returns to KFBB after a stint as weekend meteorologist and reporter for KSFY in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Adam began his broadcasting career at the "B" after completing an internship with WBNS-10TV and the Ohio News Network in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Sciences and a minor in Theatre. Adam is a certified SKYWARN weather spotter and a member of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.

Adam enjoys yoga, volunteering, exploring the Treasure State, and biking with his bird Kiwi and dog Meeno. Adam is happy to call Montana home and is originally from Cleveland, Ohio.

Adam says, "It is my goal to earn the trust and respect of viewers by providing a clear, accurate, and complete weather forecast."

If you have any questions for Adam you can email him at adam.koslen@cowlesmontana.com. And be sure to connect with Adam on Facebook and follow him on Twitter.