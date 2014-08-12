Pet Tip: How to Safely Trim Your Cat's Claws

Maintaining the health of your feline includes the trimming of your cat's claws.

The Humane Society of Western Montana condones the use of nail de-clawing. De-clawing is the actual decision of the fingers and toes.

Trainer Jean Big gins said de-clawing may cause one in three cats to have a change in behavior, including aggression.

She recommended the use of nail trimming, cat scratchers or a product called Soft Paws.

In this Pet Tip, Jean shows on Elizabeth, a three-year-old feline, how to trim your cats nails without causing her to 'meow.'

If you want more information on trimming your cat's claws, or you are looking to give Elizabeth a furr-ever home, head to the Humane Society of Western Montana in Missoula.