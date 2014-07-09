Spencer comes to Montana from New York. He attended SUNY Plattsburgh and received a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism in May 2014.

During Spencer’s time at Plattsburgh, he worked at PSTV, the college's television station. Spencer co-anchored 'Cardinal Sports Live' a live half hour sports show and served as an anchor and reporter for '26 Minutes' a half hour news program.

In the spring of 2012, he interned at WRGB in Schenectady, New York. While there, Spencer contributed to the news gathering process assisting reporters and photographers in the newsroom as well as in the field.

Spencer is extremely excited to start his career as a reporter here in the beautiful state of Montana. During his free time, you can find Spencer out on the links, out on the slopes during the winter time and during football season cheering on the New York Giants.

Spencer is always looking for that next story, so if you have any ideas feel free to shoot him an e-mail: spencer.conlin@abcfoxmontana.com