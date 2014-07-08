MBAs Across America Help Local Small Business Entrepreneurs

Small business entrepreneurship is being enhanced in Butte by an organization known as MBAs Across America. Their mission is to promote small business entrepreneurship and this week the grassroots organization MBAs across America landed in Butte.

"The idea is that we bring not only our brains but also our connections in our communities from the cities we come from and try to put the wind in the back of the small business owners and entrepreneurs that we work with" said Sam Wollner of MBA’s Across America.

Headframe Spirits Manufacturing is a small business that specializes in building distillation equipment like the one you see here on your screen. Butte native John McKee is co-owner of Headframe Spirits Manufacturing. He says he believes utilizing MBAs Across America will be beneficial not only to the growth of his business but also to the overall local employment rate.

"These guys are here to really help us identify those and find even more avenues because if we can you know sell 6 a year that supports about 8 people working down here. If we can sell 16 or 20 a year that supports 20 people working down here and the goal in trying to create a manufacturing base inside butte, Montana and trying to keep people here instead of having this workforce drain of being educated here and moving away because the jobs aren't here."

Project leader Renee Frantz says the goal is to provide a learning outlet for students and businesses.

"We hope to be able to provide them kind of a structure or framework for thinking through some of their challenges on the marketing and selling side and then also we hope to learn more about how they've become so successful in their longer term plans and get to their goals, reach their goals."

For McKee this experience is something he says he hopes will pave the way for more small business entrepreneurs. "Hopefully what we're seeing is a resurgence of entrepreneurism in butte. We have a lot of people in the community come to us and just chit chat you know over dinner or a glass of wine and just ask if I have this crazy idea, what should I do, how can I do it and we're so excited that to be one of the companies to represent what you can do as an entrepreneur in butte.

To learn more about becoming involved with the MBAs across America organization either as a student or small business entrepreneur you can visit MBAs Across America's website.