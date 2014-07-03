Administrative Assistant - Bozeman

Date Submitted:
June 26, 2014Department:
Sales & AdministrativePosition:
Administrative Assistant-BozemanDate Available:
ImmediatelyJob Description:
This position is responsible for assisting sales staff and assist in administrative duties of the ABC & Fox TV stations in Bozeman. The Administrative Assistant responsibilities also include receptionist duties, processing HR paperwork, creating sales packages and promotions, filing and maintaining current filing system, working with Station Manager to develop sales reports and tracking, maintaining account lists, internal and external communication. Ideal candidate will have strong and positive verbal and written communication skills, strong computer experience including Word, Outlook, Excel, Power Point and ability to learn new systems. Creative thinkers with strong interpersonal skills will have a leg up on this opportunity. Knowledge of media research and strong math skills are a plus!Qualifications:
Administrative assistant and/or Receptionist experience. Solid knowledge of basic business math, Bachelor degree preferred. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, proven record of taking initiative and being resourceful. Good references. Ability to multi-task in a high stress environment. Coachable spirit. High level of integrity and work ethic is a must.Physical Requirements or Restrictions:
Sight and dexterity to do computer input. Valid driver’s license. Must be able to carry and/or move medium weight equipment (up to 25 pounds) and sit for extended periods of time.Application Deadline:
7/11/14 or until filledDetails:
Cowles Montana Media ABC & Fox Television in Bozeman, MT has an opportunity for an Administrative Assistant who is a self motivated and positive problem solver. Must have strong interpersonal communication skills.
Send resume and cover letter, noting desired position and referral source, by June 25, 2014 to: Human Resources, Cowles Montana Media, 2619 West College, Bozeman, MT 59718 or via email to jobs@cowlesmontana.com
. EOE. Women and Minorities encouraged to apply.