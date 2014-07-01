New Charges Filed Against Bozeman Walk-out

Prosecutors file new charges against a 28-year-old Bozeman man accused of escaping the Gallatin Co. Law and Justice Center in February and leading police on a region-wide manhunt.



County Attorney Marty Lambert filed a charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, against Kevin Anthony Briggs on Tuesday.



Lambert says this charge stems from a syringe found in Briggs' backpack that had traces of Etizolam, a drug with amnesic, hypnotic and sedative effects.



Court documents say this drug was also found in body fluid samples from a woman Briggs is accused of sexually assaulting.



This is the sixth felony charge Briggs faces. Briggs is also charged with aggravated assault, attempted sexual intercourse without consent, assault on a peace officer, escape, and failure to register as a sexual offender.

