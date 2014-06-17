Training Tip: Taking Treats Gently

In this week's training tip from the Humane Society of Western Montana, trainer Jean Biggins, and one-year-old lab cross, Wrigley showed us how to teach your dog to take treats gently.

"Sometimes when our dogs get excited, and they're young and under-trained, they can be a bit grabby, which makes them unpleasant to train," Biggins said.

To work on your dog's treat taking manners, hold a treat between your thumb and finger, keeping the rest of your fingers out of way. Then offer the dog the treat, and if you feel teeth, you pull it away.



When the dog is no longer using its teeth, you reward them. Repeat this several times, and every time they use their teeth, be sure to pull the treat away. Give it to them once you only feel the dog's tongue and lips.



"What your dog learns is every time they use teeth, the treat goes away, so they change their behavior and start to use their tongue and lips," Biggins said.

Wrigley was adopted last week. To find out how you can bring an animal like Wrigley home, head to the Humane Society of Western Montana.

