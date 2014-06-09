Training Tip: Keeping Your Dog Safe This Summer - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Training Tip: Keeping Your Dog Safe This Summer

MISSOULA - With the weather warming up, many people like to head outside and bring their animals with them. In this week's training tip from the Humane Society of Western Montana, trainer Jean Biggins and Bronson go over tips to keep our dogs safe this summer.

The first one is to never leave your dog in a car in your in the summer heat. Biggins said a car can get 20 degrees hotter than it is outside.

The second tip is be aware of the signs of heatstroke. Signs include excessive panting or salivating, an unusually red tongue, and the dog could be acting disoriented. If your dog is experiencing any of these signs, cool them right away using cold rags or a cold water bath, and contact your vet. To avoid heatstroke, make sure your dog gets exercise daily, don't leave them outside for a long period of time, and always make sure there's shaded places for them to rest.

The third tip is to check your dog's ID tag, and make sure it's securely on the collar, and the collar fits snuggly. This is important, because during the summer, the humane society sees a rise in the number of animals it takes in. Biggins said with the thunderstorms and the fireworks that go off this season, dogs get scared and run away, so make sure your dog has a collar and ID tag.

The final tip is to beware of running water.

"This time of year when the rivers are flooded, I say avoid them or keep your dog on leash. Don't let them in the water, find a lakes instead. Even once water levels drop, keep in mind the current might be too much for your dog, so be safe around the water. Don't let your avid swimmer or fetcher get out farther then they can handle," Biggins said.

Like all of the dogs at the humane society, Bronson is up for adoption. Head to the Humane Society of Western Montana to find out how you can adopt.


