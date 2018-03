Training Tip: Handling Grooming A Puppy

In our continuing partnership with the Humane Society of Western Montana, we bring you the training tip of the week. Trainer Jean Biggins and a new terrier mix puppy show us how to introduce a pup to handling and grooming."It's really important that you get your new puppy used to all the different tools, and handling techniques that are going to be important throughout his life, to go to the veterinarian, to be groomed, to meet new people," Biggins said.If you're going to introduce your puppy to a new tool, like the brush or the nail trimmers, Biggins said to start by letting your puppy check it out, and then feed the puppy while using it.This shows the puppy that there's nothing bad or scary about this brush, it's a really enjoyable experience. Do the same while handling ears or feet."When your puppy goes to the vet they're going to have to have their ears looked at, that's kind of funny if you're a dog, all the while feeding treats, it's all very mellow, and comfortable and happy," Biggins said.Biggins said if the puppy struggles, don't force it."Nail trimming is something that can be really challenging for some dogs, and so we want to start with a puppy and show him that it's no big deal," Biggins said.If you do this, the next time you show the puppy the trimmer, they'll be looking for snacks, and won't care.When you do trim, trim just one little nail at a time, with a little treat right away. So then as the puppy gets bigger, it'll be easy to trim the nails.All of the animals at the humane society are up for adoption. If you want to bring one home, head to the Humane Society of Western Montana