2014 Primary Election Results

Federal and State - 97.69% of precincts fully reported

U.S. Senator - Democrat

  • John Bohlinger - 22.60%
  • John Walsh - Winner - 63.92%
  • Dirk Adams - 13.25%

U.S. Senator – Republican

  • Susan Cundiff - 8.98%
  • Steve Daines - Winner - 83.14%
  • Champ Edmonds - 7.60%

U.S. House of Representative - Democrat

  • John Driscoll - 40.00%
  • John Lewis - Winner - 59.59%

U.S. House of Representative – Republican

  • Matt Rosendale - 28.81%
  • Corey Stapleton - 29.26%
  • Drew Turiano - 1.73%
  • Ryan Zinke - 33.09%
  • Elsie Arntzen - 6.87%

Public Service Commissioner District 5 – Democrat

  • Galen Hollenbaugh - 99.40%

Public Service Commissioner District 5 - Republican

  • John M. Campbell - 16.35%
  • Brad Johnson - 49.43%
  • Derek Skees - 33.87%

Non-Partisan - State

Supreme Court Justice #1

  • W. David Herbert - 23.46%
  • Jim Rice - 76.17%

Supreme Court Justice #2

  • Lawrence Vandyke - 38.18%
  • Mike Wheat - 61.47%

District Court Judge District 20, Dept. 1

  • James Manley - 64.19%
  • Mark Russell - 35.46%


Missoula County - 100% Reported

County Commissioner – Democrat

  • Michele Landquist - 38.21%
  • Nicole “Cola” Rowley - 43.13%
  • Donald N. Davies - 18.37%

County Commissioner – Republican

  • Vicky Gordon - 98.84%

Sheriff/Coroner – Democrat

  • T.J. McDermott - 51.95%
  • Robert E. Parcell - 17.63%
  • Josh Clark - 30.31%

County Attorney/Public Administrator - Democrat

  • Kirsten H. Pabst - 58.22%
  • Josh Van de Wetering - 33.96%
  • Jason Marks - 7.69%

Non-Partisan Missoula County

Justice of the Peace Dept. 1

  • Marie A. Anderson - 34.18%
  • Matt Erekson - 11.37%
  • Matthew B. Lowy - 31.93%
  • Beverly J. Smith - 15.66%
  • Harlan Reid Wells - 6.51%

Ballot Issues Missoula County

Missoula County Local Government Review

  • For - 33.21%
  • Against - 66.79%

City of Missoula Local Government Review

  • For - 33.72%
  • Against - 66.28%


Flathead County - 100% Reported

County Commissioner District 1– Democrat

  • John H. (Jack) Garlitz - 29.03%
  • Stacey L. Schnebel - 70.70%

County Commissioner District 1– Republican

  • Phil Mitchell - 70.70%
  • Cal Scott - 28.86%

County Clerk & Recorder/Surveyor/Auditor - Republican

  • Debbie Rhodes Pierson - 53.28%
  • Corey L. Pilsch - 8.70%
  • Rebekah Eslick Savelle - 11.18%
  • Char Terry Sherman - 26.61%

Ballot Issues Flathead County

Flathead County Local Government Review

  • For - 45.56%
  • Against - 54.44%

Kalispell City Local Government Review

  • For - 44.13%
  • Against - 55.87%


Ravalli County - 100% Reported

Commissioner District 1 – Democrats

  • Mark H. West - 98.93%

Commissioner District 1 – Republicans

  • Ray E. Hawk - 72%
  • Ron Stoltz - 27.55%

Commissioner District 4 – Democrats

  • Clint Burson - 99.46%

Commissioner District 4 – Republicans

  • Jeff Burrows - 51.34%
  • Bill Menager - 47.91%

Commissioner District 5 – Democrats

  • Marlin Ostrander Sr. - 98.92%

Commissioner District 5 – Republicans

  • Suzy Foss - 14.50%
  • Doug Schallenberger - 71.01%
  • Jan Wisniewski - 14.25%

Ravalli County Treasurer/Assessor/Surveyor - Democrats

  • Mary Kay Browning - 98.74%

Ravalli County Treasurer/Assessor/Surveyor – Republicans

  • Bonnie Dugan - 27.75%
  • Valerie Stamey - 4.24%
  • Dan Whitesitt - 67.47%

Non-Partisan Ravalli County

Justice of the Peace Dept. 1

  • Chee Burnsides - 7.51%
  • Charleen Hanson - 22.54%
  • Jim Pearson - 29.39%
  • Jennifer Bedey Ray - 40.20%

Justice of the Peace Dept. 2

  • Jim Bailey - 68.92%
  • Michael “Rocky” Bailey - 30.64%

Ballot Issues Ravalli County

Ravalli County Local Government Review

  • For - 57.53%
  • Against - 42.47%

City of Hamilton Local Government Review

  • For - 55.34%
  • Against - 44.66%


Mineral County - 100% Reported

County Commissioner West End District – Republican

  • Duane H. Simons - 60.09%
  • Robert (Bob) McCandless - 25.80%
  • Anton “Tony” Pearson - 14.11%

County Sheriff/Coroner/Public Administrator - Republican

  • Adam Cole - 22.04%
  • Robert L. Larson - 24.86%
  • Michael Toth - 11.51%
  • Thomas W. Bauer - 41.59%

Non-Partisan Mineral County

Justice of the Peace

  • Juli Balenger - 11.63%
  • Mark T. Grimm - 13.54%
  • Dale J. Magone - 27.43%
  • Patricia (Pat) Morgan - 14.67%
  • Doug Sharkey - 32.73%

Ballot Issues – Mineral County

Mineral County Local Government Review

  • For - 44.07%
  • Against - 55.93%


Lincoln County - 100% Reported

County Commissioner District 1

  • Russel (Russ) Bache - 23.84%
  • Anthony J. Berget - 20.99%
  • Mark Peck - 54.99%

Clerk & Recorder/Election Administrator

  • Robin Benson - 43.08%
  • Tammy D. Lauer - 56.59%

Sheriff

  • Roby R. Bowe - 43.08%
  • William (Bill) Clark - 35.69%
  • Duane Rhodes - 21.10%

Justice of the Peace

  • Frank P. Fahland - 13.06%
  • Stormy L. Langston - 44.09%
  • Jay C. Sheffield - 42.53%

Ballot Issues Lincoln County

Lincoln County Local Government Review

  • For - 51.55%
  • Against - 48.45%

Troy Area Dispatch Decision

  • For - 54%
  • Against - 46%

City of Libby Local Government Review

  • For - 48.96%
  • Against - 51.04%


Granite County- 100% Reported

County Commissioner – Republican

  • Monte Fratzke - 21.32%
  • Timothy H. Luthje - 21.95%
  • Clifford Nelson - 20.06%
  • Bill Slaughter - 36.66%

County Attorney – Republican

  • Blaine C. Bradshaw - 65.17%
  • Christopher G. Miller - 34.83%

Ballot Issues Granite County

Granite County Local Government Review

  • For - 39.74%
  • Against - 60.26%

Town of Philipsburg Local Government Review

  • For - 51.52%
  • Against - 48.48%

Granite County Hospital District Mill Levy

  • For - 34.10%
  • Against - 65.90%


Sanders County - 100% Reported

County Coroner

  • Wayne Egbert - 40.55%
  • Kathy Harris - 43.29%
  • Becky Kelly McDonald - 15.84%

County Treasurer/Superintendent of Schools

  • Carol P. Turk - 59.83%
  • Jenny Williams - 39.63%

Justice of the Peace

  • Mark French - 27.55%
  • Donald M. Strine - 72.07%

Ballot Issues Sanders County

County of Sanders to Conduct Local Government Review

  • For - 32.86%
  • Against - 67.14%

City of Thompson Falls to Conduct Local Government Review

  • For - 41.18%
  • Against - 58.82%


Lake County - 100% Reported

County Commissioner – Republican

  • William “Bill” Barron - 62.75%
  • Rory Horning - 37.05%

Sheriff/Coroner

  • Don Bell - 31.92%
  • Kim A Leibenguth - 17.20%
  • Rick Shoening - 27.18%
  • Dan Yonkin - 23.50%

County Attorney

  • Steven Eschenbacher - 52.69%
  • Mitch Young - 47.04%

Justice of the Peace

  • Joey Jayne - 31.16%
  • Randal L. Owens - 68.60%

Ballot Issues Lake County

Funding of Community Senior Services

  • For - 65.86%
  • Against - 34.14%

Local County Local Government Review

  • For - 43.70%
  • Against - 56.30%

City of Ronan Local Government Review

  • For - 40.26%
  • Against - 59.74%

City of Polson Local Government Review

  • For - 51.30%
  • Against - 48.70%


Gallatin County - 100% Reported

County Commissioner District 1 – Republican

  • Don Seifert - 57.22%
  • Barb Blum - 42.53%

Ballot Issues Gallatin County

Study Commission Question for Gallatin County

  • For - 36.52%
  • Against - 63.48%

Study Commission Question for City of Bozeman

  • For - 40.73%
  • Against - 59.27%


Deer Lodge County - 100% Reported

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Local Government Review

  • For - 60.66%
  • Against - 39.34%

Head Start Levy

  • For - 61.73%
  • Against - 38.27%


Silver Bow County - 100% Reporting

County Commissioner District 1

  • Mark E. Moodry - 43.88%
  • Cindy Purdue-Dolan - 55.97%

County Commissioner District 2

  • Sheila Ralph - 51.30%
  • Michele Shea - 48.21%

County Commissioner District 7

  • Corey Nugent - 12.87%
  • Josh F. O’Neil - 35.63%
  • David “Bud” Walker - 50.80%

County Commissioner District 9

  • Dan Foley - 68.09%
  • Christopher Lockmer - 31.49%

County Commissioner District 11

  • Cindy Shaw - 69.30%
  • Clayton Howery - 30.46%

Ballot Issues Butte-Silver Bow County

City and County of Butte-Silver Bow Local Government Review

  • For - 44.84%
  • Against - 55.16%


Powell County - 100% Reported

County Commissioner – Democratic Party

  • Robert (Bob) Bonato - 35.87%
  • Rex T. Kendall - 64.13%

County Commissioner – Republican Party

  • Caleb Avent Burton - 23.57%
  • Dainel G. Sager - 76.13%

County Clerk and Recorder/Assessor - Republican

  • Jennifer Logan - 38.71%
  • Jody Walker - 61.08%

County Coroner – Republican

  • James P. Gaskell - 20.40%
  • Leightnon (Lee) A Jewell - 79.49%

Ballot Issues Powell County

Bridge Fund Capital Improvement Program Addition Five Mills

  • For - 57.62%
  • Against - 42.38%

Public Safety Law Enforcement Fund Additional Permanent Seven Mills

  • For - 39.11%
  • Against - 60.89%

Powell County Local Government Review

  • For - 51.09%
  • Against - 48.91%

City of Deer Lodge Local Government Review

  • For - 55.86%
  • Against - 44.14%

For extended results visit the Montana Secretary of State Election Center.

