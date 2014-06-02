2014 Primary Election Results

Federal and State - 97.69% of precincts fully reported
U.S. Senator - Democrat
U.S. Senator – Republican
U.S. House of Representative - Democrat
U.S. House of Representative – Republican
Public Service Commissioner District 5 – Democrat
Public Service Commissioner District 5 - Republican
Non-Partisan - State
Supreme Court Justice #1
Supreme Court Justice #2
District Court Judge District 20, Dept. 1
Missoula County - 100% Reported
County Commissioner – Democrat
County Commissioner – Republican
Sheriff/Coroner – Democrat
County Attorney/Public Administrator - Democrat
Non-Partisan Missoula County
Justice of the Peace Dept. 1
Ballot Issues Missoula County
Missoula County Local Government Review
City of Missoula Local Government Review
Flathead County - 100% Reported
County Commissioner District 1– Democrat
County Commissioner District 1– Republican
County Clerk & Recorder/Surveyor/Auditor - Republican
Ballot Issues Flathead County
Flathead County Local Government Review
Kalispell City Local Government Review
Ravalli County - 100% Reported
Commissioner District 1 – Democrats
Commissioner District 1 – Republicans
Commissioner District 4 – Democrats
Commissioner District 4 – Republicans
Commissioner District 5 – Democrats
Commissioner District 5 – Republicans
Ravalli County Treasurer/Assessor/Surveyor - Democrats
Ravalli County Treasurer/Assessor/Surveyor – Republicans
Non-Partisan Ravalli County
Justice of the Peace Dept. 1
Justice of the Peace Dept. 2
Ballot Issues Ravalli County
Ravalli County Local Government Review
City of Hamilton Local Government Review
Mineral County - 100% Reported
County Commissioner West End District – Republican
County Sheriff/Coroner/Public Administrator - Republican
Non-Partisan Mineral County
Justice of the Peace
Ballot Issues – Mineral County
Mineral County Local Government Review
Lincoln County - 100% Reported
County Commissioner District 1
Clerk & Recorder/Election Administrator
Sheriff
Justice of the Peace
Ballot Issues Lincoln County
Lincoln County Local Government Review
Troy Area Dispatch Decision
City of Libby Local Government Review
Granite County- 100% Reported
County Commissioner – Republican
County Attorney – Republican
Ballot Issues Granite County
Granite County Local Government Review
Town of Philipsburg Local Government Review
Granite County Hospital District Mill Levy
Sanders County - 100% Reported
County Coroner
County Treasurer/Superintendent of Schools
Justice of the Peace
Ballot Issues Sanders County
County of Sanders to Conduct Local Government Review
City of Thompson Falls to Conduct Local Government Review
Lake County - 100% Reported
County Commissioner – Republican
Sheriff/Coroner
County Attorney
Justice of the Peace
Ballot Issues Lake County
Funding of Community Senior Services
Local County Local Government Review
City of Ronan Local Government Review
City of Polson Local Government Review
Gallatin County - 100% Reported
County Commissioner District 1 – Republican
Ballot Issues Gallatin County
Study Commission Question for Gallatin County
Study Commission Question for City of Bozeman
Deer Lodge County - 100% Reported
Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Local Government Review
Head Start Levy
Silver Bow County - 100% Reporting
County Commissioner District 1
County Commissioner District 2
County Commissioner District 7
County Commissioner District 9
County Commissioner District 11
Ballot Issues Butte-Silver Bow County
City and County of Butte-Silver Bow Local Government Review
Powell County - 100% Reported
County Commissioner – Democratic Party
County Commissioner – Republican Party
County Clerk and Recorder/Assessor - Republican
County Coroner – Republican
Ballot Issues Powell County
Bridge Fund Capital Improvement Program Addition Five Mills
Public Safety Law Enforcement Fund Additional Permanent Seven Mills
Powell County Local Government Review
City of Deer Lodge Local Government Review
For extended results visit the Montana Secretary of State Election Center.
News
Community
Features
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.