Training Tip: Crate Training Your Dog

In our continuing partnership with the Humane Society of Western Montana, we bring you our training tip of the week. This week Jean Biggins and Lily Potter teach us how to crate train our dogs.



Biggins said you must take the time to make sure your dog likes the space and enjoys it. Don't put your dog in a crate and leave it for the day, you want it to be comfortable first. Start by feeding your dog in the crate. Let them go into it themselves. Put toys and treats for them to find inside the crate throughout the day, and reward them for entering the space. You want to go through this process a few days before you leave them in the crate by themselves.



Once they go in on their own, close the door. Don't just shut the door, and leave. Makes sure they get rewarded, quickly open the door, and reward them, removing any scary feelings from the crate.

