Montana State Prison Slashes Visitation Hours Posted: Tuesday, May 20, 2014 11:19 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2014 11:19 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Lack of staffing forces Montana State Prison officials to slash inmate visitation from five days a week to three days a week.

Warden Leroy Kirkegard announced Tuesday, inmate visitation will be temporarily canceled on Wednesdays and Thursdays, so prison staff can be re-assigned to higher priority security posts.

This cancellation will take effect the last week of May.

Now, family and friends can only visit on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kirkegard says he hopes to restore Wednesday and Thursday visitation as soon as possible.

The Montana State Prison toll-free phone message service will provide scheduling updates beginning Thursday at 1-888-739-9122.