Montana State Prison Slashes Visitation Hours - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana State Prison Slashes Visitation Hours

Posted: Updated:
DEER LODGE -      Lack of staffing forces Montana State Prison officials to slash inmate visitation from five days a week to three days a week.
     Warden Leroy Kirkegard announced Tuesday, inmate visitation will be temporarily canceled on Wednesdays and Thursdays, so prison staff can be re-assigned to higher priority security posts.
      This cancellation will take effect the last week of May.
     Now, family and friends can only visit on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
     Kirkegard says he hopes to restore Wednesday and Thursday visitation as soon as possible.
      The Montana State Prison toll-free phone message service will provide scheduling updates beginning Thursday at 1-888-739-9122.
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.